Another POCSO case reported from Bengaluru school, three-year-old allegedly assaulted

A driver employed with an international school in Bengaluru has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a three and a half-year-old child. The incident is said to have taken place on Monday when the child was returning from school.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the child's parents, the south-east division police rounded up the staff of the school. The child later is said to have identified the perpetrator. On Monday, the driver, whose identity has been withheld considering the sensitivity of the case, is said to have preyed on the three and a half-year-old child after school hours when she was returning home.

The police have also recovered CCTV footage from the school premises as part of the investigation. The child is said to have been assaulted in the school van. Officials are also questioning school authorities on why the child was allowed to go with the driver alone. Guidelines to schools mandate that a woman staff has to accompany children in schools buses. Owing to citizens' protest in earlier instances of children being abused in schools, the then Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru had issued guidelines for schools that also included verification of all staff.

The shocked survivor who informed her parents of te incident was immediately taken to a hospital where the assault was confirmed. The parents filed a police complaint immediately. Police officials said that the child identified the driver but he had claimed innocence. Investigations are currently underway.

OneIndia News