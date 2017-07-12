Another GJM supporter succumbs to injuries in Darjeeling

Another Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supporter, who was injured in alleged police firing during an agitation on July 8, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. Ashok Tamang, 36, is the latest casualty in the ongoing unrest in Darjeeling hills.

GJM supporters took out a funeral procession of Ashok Tamang on Wednesday.

#Darjeeling: Funeral procession of GJM supporter Ashok Tamang who was allegedly killed in police firing on July 8 pic.twitter.com/NQKImLXNFg — ANI (@ANI_news) July 12, 2017

At Chowk Bazaar, hundreds gathered on Tuesday to agitate for Gorkhaland - the 27 day of their indefinite strike. Ashok's death was announced and a two-minute silence was observed. Leaders at the rally announced that protesters must now carry khurkis for self-defence. "Mamata's bullets against our khukris,'' they said, reports Indian Express.

It may be recalled that Gorkhaland supporter Tashi Bhutia was also allegedly killed in police firing on Saturday. But Locals alleged that he was murdered. Though the GJM, which is spearheading the agitation, and other hill parties said he had been shot by the police at Sonada area, police officials denied receiving reports of any firing.

Later, a group of people torched Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR)- Toy train- station at Sonada town in protest against killings of supporters.

OneIndia News