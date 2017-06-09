Another farmer dies in Mandsaur, anger escalates

Tempers ran high in Mandsaur on Friday once again after another farmer succumbed to his injuries. The 26-year-old resident of Badavan village was found with injuries that locals allege was a result of an assault by the police.

Despite the partial relaxation of curfew, protests continued in various places of the violence-hit district. Anger escalated after 26-year-old Ghanashyam Dhakad succumbed to injuries at the MY Hospital. He was taken to the hospital last night but was declared brought dead. With this, the death toll in Mandsaur violence climbs to 6.

The police claimed that the circumstances that led to his death are being investigated. Locals claim that Dhakad was on his way to a temple last evening when some policemen stopped him and thrashed him with sticks. Newly appointed SP and Collector of Mandsaur arrived at the spot on Friday and tried to calm the angry villagers. Villagers highlighted that they were being picked up and assaulted by the police without reason. It was alleged that three associates of the deceased farmer, Dinesh Malwi, Shivnarayan Malwi and Ganesh Malwi were also missing.

Former MP and Congress national secretary Sajjan Singh Verma who visited the spot demanded a probe into the same alleging that police had murdered the farmer. He demanded that a thorough probe be ordered and the post mortem procedure video graphed.

OneIndia News