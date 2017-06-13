Another farmer commits suicide in Madhya Pradesh

A farmer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Hoshangabad's Seoni Malwa in Madhya Pradesh. Reason for the suicide is not yet known.

Makhan Lal Digolia, a 68-year-old farmer, committed suicide days after Kishan Lal Meena a middle-aged farmer allegedly committed suicide on Thursday night by consuming celphos tablets in Raisen district.

Meena's family told police that the farmer told them he had consumed the poisonous tablets because of his inability to repay mounting loans and electricity dues worth around 17 lakh. Meena was under pressure to repay loans, including a bank loan of Rs 10 lakh, Rs 5 lakh to money lenders besides outstanding electricity bills worth Rs 2 lakh.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that he will visit violence-hit Mandsaur tomorrow.

In fact, in February, the state government in a written reply to a question asked by senior Congress MLA Ram Niwas Rawat, said as many as 287 farmers, including agriculture labourers have committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh during past three months.

OneIndia News