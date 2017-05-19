Another D K Ravi? Politics over IAS officer Anurag Tewari's death

It is Déjà vu for people and politicians of Karnataka with its IAS officer Anurag Tewari dying under mysterious circumstances. Two days after his death, conspiracy theories are being floated and accusations are flying high. whispers of possible murder, suspicious injuries, unclear autopsy report, allegations of scams, expose, pressure from seniors makes controversies around Anurag Tewari's death brings back memories of what happened when D K Ravi was found dead in 2015.
Politics over Anurag Tewari's death
Suresh Kumar Khanna, a minister in Yogi Adityanath cabinet made controversial statements over Anurag Tewari's death in the Uttar Pradesh assembly. On Thursday, the minister claimed that the IAS officer was on the verge of exposing scams by the Congress government in Karnataka. Anurag Tewari was posted recently to the food and civil supplies department which whose minister is U T Khader. Khanna claimed on the floor of the UP assembly that Tewari was to expose scams worth crores. The claims were, however, not substantiated with any kind of proof. They were mere allegations that came about when the opposition cornered the government over failing law and order situation in the state. The statement was probably an example of 'attack being the best defence'. This statement has now snowballed into a controversy.
BJP demands CBI probe
Just like it had in the case of D K Ravi, the BJP in Karnataka has demanded that the CBI probe the death of Anurag Tewari. BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje in a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hs asked for a swift and fair investigation. Yogi has assured her that a special team has been formed for the same and the case will be transferred to the CBI if required. "Anurag's brother has claimed that the officer was about to express Rs 2,000 crore scam in the Food and Civil Supplies department. Chief Minister Siddaramiah must take responsibility and order a CBI probe else the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will do it," said B S Yeddyurappa, the Karnataka state BJP President.
"Welcome any probe", says Congress
The Karnataka government that has already sent two officers to collect details of what exactly led to the death of Anurag Tewari is unfazed by the allegations. Food and Civil Supplies Minister U T Khader in whose department the officer was last posted to said that the government welcomed any investigation. He voiced concerns over the death of the young IAS officer but added that any investigation that gave clarity was welcome. He brushed aside allegations of scams in his ministry. "Let there be an inquiry from any agency, we will extend full support and cooperation," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said. The Congress government had come under severe criticism and pressure by people and opposition alike in the D K Ravi case.
Family cries foul
The family of the officer is crying foul over his death alleging that he was eliminated for being upright and honest. Tewari's brother expressed suspicion over the injury marks on his body. An inconclusive autopsy report provided little relief to the grieving family. His parents alleged that Anurag was being targetted and pressurised by his seniors. Anurag Tewari who was a household name in Bidar when he worked as its DC, the family claimed, was being hounded by seniors. The grieving family had to bid a tearful adieu to the young officer on his birthday. While the grieving family is making allegations after the loss of a loved one, politics is being played over Anurag's death.
Officer was in depression
Colleagues of Anurag Tewari and those close to the officer claim that he was going through a rough patch on the personal front. The officer and his wife were divorced soon after their wedding. The family claimed that he had a tough time dealing with his in-laws during and after the course of the divorce. While discharging duties in Bengaluru, the officer, colleagues claim, would experience frequent bouts of depression. The last time the office was seen alive, he was with a batchmate in the guest house. Uttar Pradesh police are now questioning Tewari's batchmate on what transpired hours before the officer was found dead near a guest house in Uttar Pradesh.
OneIndia News