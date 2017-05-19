Another D K Ravi? Politics over IAS officer Anurag Tewari's death

"Welcome any probe", says Congress

The Karnataka government that has already sent two officers to collect details of what exactly led to the death of Anurag Tewari is unfazed by the allegations. Food and Civil Supplies Minister U T Khader in whose department the officer was last posted to said that the government welcomed any investigation. He voiced concerns over the death of the young IAS officer but added that any investigation that gave clarity was welcome. He brushed aside allegations of scams in his ministry. "Let there be an inquiry from any agency, we will extend full support and cooperation," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said. The Congress government had come under severe criticism and pressure by people and opposition alike in the D K Ravi case.