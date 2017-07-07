Another close shave for Fadnavis as his chopper takes-off unexpectedly

The helicopter which Devendra Fadnavis was about to board took-off unexpectedly on Friday afternoon and tilted in such a way that its rotor blades came perilously close to the Maharashtra Chief Minister, said reports.

File photo of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
Fadnavis was walking towards the chopper when it suddenly took off and tilted, bringing the rotor blades too close.

Reports say that an alert security guard pulled Fadnavis to safety.

The Chief Minister was in Alibaug to attend the birthday celebration of MLC Jayant Patil of the Peasents and Workers' Party (PWP).

This is the second such incident involving Fadnavis in the last two months.

On May 25, Fadnavis' helicopter crash-landed in Latur after it touched overhead electricity wires. The Maharashtra CM and six others, including two crew members, escaped unhurt.

