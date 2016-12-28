Anil Baijal appointed as lieutenant governor of Delhi

Former Union Home Secretary Anil Baijal has been appointed as the new lieutenant governor of Delhi. He replaces Najeeb Jung who stepped down recently.

Baijal was the strongest contender for the post.The were three persons in contention for the post. Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, former Union Home secretary Anil Baijal and former Delhi Police Commissioner Ajai Raj Sharma.

Baijal is a 1969 batch IAS officer who was home secretary in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He also served as the vice chairman of the Delhi Development Authority. Baijal was also part of the Vivekananda International Foundation, a think-tank several of whose former members have been appointed to senior positions in the Modi government.