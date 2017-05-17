Angry over betrayal, Revolver Rani kidnaps groom at gun-point from his wedding

You have always seen in a Bollywood movie where a groom abducting brides from the wedding mandap. But breaking the mold, a young woman who is 25-year-old abducted the groom from his wedding at gunpoint.

The incident happened in Bundelkhand in Uttar Pradesh when the wedding all was full with guests waiting for the bride to arrive. But instead of the bride, a SUV stopped at the main entrance. A woman got down along with three other armed men walked straight into the wedding hall.

The woman then took out the gun and pointed straight twords the groom and asked him to sit in the SUV.

According to reprotd, the groom who is identified as Ashok Yadav was in love with a woman at the clinic where he used to work. However, aftr few months, Ashok started avoiding the woman since his marriage was fixed with another woman.

Furious over this, the woman decided to take revenge. Following this dramatic set of events, the police was called in to investigate. The DCP of Maudaha police circle said he believes the kidnapping was staged and the couple were hand in glove.

Meanwhile, the bride's family has registered a case of kidnapping for the groom.

OneIndia News