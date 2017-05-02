Andhra: Reactor blast in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma city, 2 killed and 8 injured

Visakhapatnam, May 2: At least two people were killed and eight others were severely injured after the chemical reactors exploded in Vegnesha Pharma unit at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Parwada of Visakhapatnam.

According to reports, the reactors exploded around 9 am on Monday due to over pressure. As an impact of the explosion, the sheds collapsed and factory equipment was totally damaged. At the beginning, ten people sustained injuries among which two died while undergoing treatment. The remaining eight are undergoing treatment.

It is to remind that in a similar incident at Glochem's unit of Hyderabad, some employees sustained minor injuries.

According to the inspector of factories officials, they confirmed that the incident took place due to negligence.

OneIndia News