Andhra Pradesh: Man hacked to death in broad daylight

Hyderabad, May 25: In a shocking incident, a man was hacked to death on a busy road in Kadapa district of Rayalaseema, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

The incident, took place near the court in the broad daylight. The onlookers, who were in shock seeing the ghasty incident were in shock for a while, but none attempted to intervene. The entire action was shot on a video by the assailants and was later shared on their WhatsApp network.

According to the sources, the assailants first stabbed the man, identified as Maruthi Prasad Reddy, and later hacked him to death after he collapsed in the middle of the road. The deceased is said to have an affair with a woman in the family of one of the assailants who killed him.

The victim, was on his way to attend a court case when he was attacked by the murderers. The

accused who were waiting for an opportunity with all preparation attacked him near the court.

Sources also say that Maruthi, the victim had threatened to murder the assailants before the incident took place. Both the accused have surrendered at the nearest police station. Further investigation is on.

OneIndia News