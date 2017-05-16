Andhra Assembly passes GST Bill

Amaravati: Amid opposition's demand on farmers' suicides debate, the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed Goods and Service Tax Bill.

The special session for the Bill was adjourned soon after the Legislative Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao announced that the Bill was passed and said that the state will adopt it.

The YSRCP party created a ruckus in the Assembly demanding the debate on farmers' suicide in the state.

The state Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu introduced the ACT and hailed GST as a revolutionary step taken by the National Democratic Alliance government. He said that the tax structure in the nation would benefit the states and distribute wealth unanimously across the country.

The Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu welcomed the ACT and said its implementation would create a new history in India and in its states.

On the other hand, the YSRCP continued to protest demanding a debate on suicides by farmers in the state blamed the government for not allowing the debate on the same.

Besides GST Bill, the Assembly also approved a Bill that authorises the government to appoint sports person in the State Public Service positions.

It has said that the sports person who is extraordinarily talented and brings reputation to the state will be appointed is APPSC jobs according to their academic performances but without any tests or interviews as in the case of common people.

The Leader of Opposition, YS Jaganmohan Reddy accused the Telugu Desam Party-led government negligence towards the farmers' plights. He said that the farmers are facing obstacles everywhere and the government is not at all concerned about the issues.

He added that the chief minister is interested in providing government jobs for badminton player P V Sindhu than the plights of the farmers.

GST Bill passed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

On March 29, Lok Sabha passed the CGST Bill with amendments. All four bills related to GST passed in Lok Sabha. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had called for a vote on a clause by clause voting on GST Bill amendments after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ended his address with a call for passage of the draft bills. "I request the House to pass the bill unanimously drafted by a representative council as is."

As he sought passage of GST Bills Jaitley had said that goods may become slightly cheaper once all other taxes are removed after implementation of the Goods and Service Tax. the debate for GST that went on for the day without lunch break covered various aspects of GST.

On April 6, the GST bills was passed in the Rajya Sabha. The GST Bills comprises of four bills -- Central Goods and Services Tax Bill 2017, Integrated Goods and Services Tax Bill 2017, Union Territory Goods and Services Tax Bill 2017, and Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to the States) Bill 2017. The Union Cabinet approved the four GST-related Bills on March 20.

OneIndia News