Anand Sharma calls Centre's Kashmir policy a 'disaster'

New Delhi, May 6: The government's policy on Jammu and Kashmir is a "disaster" and it lacks a roadmap to engage with Pakistan, Congress leader Anand Sharma said on Saturday, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharma drew comparisons between the present NDA government and the previous UPA regime over the issue, saying Modi's predecessor Manmohan Singh had handled the issue better, using "wisdom" to ensure "near-normalcy" in the state. The Congress leader's fresh attack on the prime minister came after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that only Modi can resolve the Kashmir issue as he has a strong mandate and appealed to him to pull the valley out of morass.

"Modi's policy on Jammu and Kashmir has been a failure and disaster. He has no roadmap in engaging with Pakistan," Sharma said.

Recalling how Singh was "insulted" by Modi and the BJP "even when there was one incident" of violence in the state, Sharma lauded the former prime minister for handling the issue, engaging with "wisdom".

"As a result, there was near-normalcy in the valley. Singh's tenure saw a record arrival of tourists...today, there is no tourism," he noted.

Sharma further claimed that "more" Indian soldiers have been killed during the NDA government's tenure than of UPA. The Congress leader also sought to know what assurances NSA Ajit Doval had received from his Pakistan counterpart during their December 2015 meeting in Bangkok which made Modi visit Lahore in the same month later.

"And if the prime minister is not willing to share, then he has answers to give," Sharma said.

PTI