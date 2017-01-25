An oops moment for Hafiz Saeed: Blames China for terror in Pak

New Delhi, Jan 25: For the Hafiz Saeed led Jamaat-ud-Dawa it was an oops moment. A statement released by the outfit which finances the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, went on to state, "The Pakistan government should increase pressure on India to stop state terrorism in the country through China, Russia and other countries."

The statement refers to China's role in terrorism in Pakistan. The JuD was quick to retract and said that it had erroneously mentioned China's name regarding terror in Pakistan. The JuD also clarified that its leader, Saeed meant to say that the Pakistan government should link China Pakistan Economic Corridor with freedom of Kashmir. He also said that pressure should be put on China and Russia which are part of the CPEC to influence India to stop terror in Pakistan.

The gaffe comes as a major embarrassment especially since it mentions China. Pakistan has always referred to China as an all weather the friend. China too has reciprocated and has ensured that terrorists such as Maulana Masood Azhar are not on the banned list by the United Nations.

OneIndia News