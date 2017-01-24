Manipur 'most sensitive' among 5 poll-bound states, says IB report

According to an Intelligence Bureau report, Manipur is the most sensitive among the five poll bound states. According to the report, keeping in mind the ongoing economic blockade the state should be kept in the most sensitive category.

This is the first time that Manipur goes to polls in two phases. Based on the IB report, the home ministry has directed that security be stepped up ahead of the polls.

There are already 17,500 central forces that have been deployed in Manipur. Additional forces would reach Manipur in March after the polls are completed in other states. A request for an additional 5,000 personnel at the time of the elections has been made by the state.

Meanwhile, the home ministry has ordered the deployment of 85,000 Central Armed Police Forces for the five poll bound states. A control room would monitor the movement of these forces 24/7 a home ministry official said. While the CAPF and the BSF would man sensitive areas, the lesser sensitive ones would be manned by the Railway Protection Force and the Central Industrial Security Force.

OneIndia News