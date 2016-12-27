Amn Al-Mujahid: The app that wipes the digital footprints of the ISIS operatives

New Delhi, Dec 27: Use this application called Amn Al-Mujahid. It is the most secure application to be used on an Android device and has 40976-bit public key encryption making it the most secure system among the other algorithms, reads a note from an ISIS handler in Syria.

The NIA during the course of investigations conducted while busting a Hyderabad module learnt that the application was a favourite among several operatives. It had guaranteed the operatives of not just hiding their tracks, but also wiping out all digital footprints left behind by them.

The NIA says that the ISIS module was technology savvy and there were periodic instructions given on how to stay secure and dodge the eyes of the Intelligence Bureau. There were online training classes that were imparted at regular intervals.

The 8 operatives from Hyderabad who were plotting attacks at police stations were trained periodically by members of the group in Syria.

Wiping out the digital footprint:

While the operatives used applications such as Orbot and Orfox to hide their tracks the Amn Al-Mujahid application helped them wipe digital footprints. All the module members had this application installed on their phone. Apart from an online class, training manuals on how to use these applications were also provided.

Further the NIA also found that the operatives were trained on how to modify the DNS manually or through a programme. They were also taught on how to change an IP addressing through spoofing.

Investigations showed after the release of the applications, a 28 page manual was provided to them by the Al-Fajr media of the ISIS. The manual had instructions on how to send out mails through encryption apart from covering their tracks online.

The NIA also found that the operatives had used a map application called OsmAnd+. They went about their operation by using highly encrypted applications to hide their tracks the NIA also says.

Apart from this the NIA also found that the operatives had digital documents containing three Global Positioning System co-ordinates saved in it, The police stations under their radar were at Kamathipura, Afzalganj and Bahadurpura in Hyderabad.

