'Shahanshah' Amitabh Bachchan rules daughters' heart; sends warm message to girl children

Mumbai, Nov 14: He might be a megastar in Bollywood, the ruler of the roost, but Amitabh Bachchan admits that he is a kid to his daughter and daughter-in-law. He is all praises for his daughters (which include his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and daughter Shweta Nanda) and is cited saying in his official blog,"Daughters are special very special. They become the soul of the home. They are the reason for the warmth that embraces us all."

He added,"They conduct, command, secure, analyse, dictate, rule, govern and spread that tender thread which binds an entire family together. They are reason. They are consult. They are opinion. They are guidance. They are supreme."

The 72-year old veteran actor then shared a photograph with actor Deepika Padukone, who plays his daughter in the upcoming film Piku, which is directed by Shoojit Sircar.

A message, well appreciated on Children's Day, sends out the warmth that a girl child exudes in her family.

A recent survey by Save a Girl Child organization, shows the depleting sex ratio (females per 1,000 males) since 1901 to 2001 from 972 to 933. A very interesting fact emerges, which states that the number of females per thousand males is lower in urban areas as compared to rural areas. According to a 1991 census of India, while rural areas reported 939 female per 1000 males, urban areas reported 894 females/1000 males.

