Amitabh Bachchan to give ‘political counselling’ to Rajinikanth?

Chennai, June 29: What happens when two superstars of Indian cinema meet? They discuss movies? Not necessarily.

Next time when Tamil superstar Rajinikanth will meet his friend and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, the former is likely to discuss "politics" with his Hum co-star.

Yes, you have heard it right. As fans are eagerly waiting for Rajinikanth's political debut, the 66-year-old actor is considering all aspects of it before taking any decision.

As per reports, Rajinikanth is planning to meet his friend and co-star Bachchan to discuss about his "political dreams". Rajinikanth is keen on seeking Bachchan's advice as the latter too had a brief stint in politics.

Reports add that the two superstars will meet in the coming weeks to elaborately discuss whether Rajinikanth should join politics or not. Sources close to Rajinikanth say that although the superstar is ready to make his political debut now, his family wants him to stay away from politics because of his frail health.

"Rajinikanth wishes to think over the issue, talk about it and explore the possibility. Even though there is a lot of pressure on him to get into active politics from many quarters, he is no hurry to bite the bait. He will be meeting old friends whose judgement he trusts, including Bachchan sahab and discuss it with them," a source close to Rajinikanth was quoted as saying by News18.

Reports of Rajinikanth joining politics gained momentum, once again recently, after the veteran actor told his fans over a month ago that "if god decides that I join politics, then I will do so."

This is not for the first time when rumours surrounding Rajinikanth's entry into politics are doing the rounds. Earlier also reports suggested his entry into politics, but the actor decided to stay away from it.

Now, his close-friends indicated that this time Rajinikanth is definitely going to join politics. However, it is not clear if he will join an already established party or form his own political outfit.

"He has some great plans. It does look like he is serious this time," said a person who has worked with him in one of his recent films.

OneIndia News