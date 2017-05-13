Amit Shah's Mission Telangana: 12 per cent Muslim quota to be opposed

After deciding to contest the Telangana assembly elections 2019 on its own, the BJP says that the state would witness a sea change. The BJP has decided to contest the 2019 elections on its own, Dr K Laxman the president of the Telangana's BJP unit state.

The party would contest on its own without any alliances or seat adjustments he said. We are confident of coming to power in the state on our own, he also said. Amit Shah will begin his three=day visit to the state from May 24 onwards, he also informed.

Mission Telangana:

The BJP will look to replicate the Uttar Pradesh formula in Telangana as well. It would want to polarise the Hindu votes and split the Muslim votes which is normally claimed by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, the MIM and the Congress.

The BJP had adopted a similar formula in UP and feels that it may work in Telangana as well. The BJP would look to bag a majority of the seats in Telangana on its own. The strategy being chalked out would focus largely on opposing the 12 per cent quota for Muslims given by the Telangana government. This would provide the BJP a plank to kickstart its campaign and polarise the Hindu votes in its favour.

The BJP would rope in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad to drive across this message. The quota would primarily affect the students and hence the message needs to come from their student's wing. Several programmes speaking about such issues will be held in the run up to the elections.

OneIndia News