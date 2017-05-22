Amit Shah says BJP will come to power in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 22: BJP President Amit Shah on Monday exuded confidence that the party will come to power in Telangana in coming days.

Addressing a meeting of BJP workers at Theratpally village in Nalgonda district on the first day of his three-day visit to Telangana, he urged them to take the policies of Modi government to people and make the state a stronghold of the party.

"The way BJP is working in Telangana for last two years, I am sure BJP will form the government in the state in coming days," he said.

Stating that the country was marching ahead on the path of progress under the leadership of Narendra Modi, he appealed to Telangana people to ensure that Telangana join this march so that it could become number one state.

Shah, who visited few houses in the village and interacted with farmers and weavers to know their problems, targeted the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for what he called its "failure" to take the central schemes to the grassroots.

He said the Modi government launched many schemes for poor, Dalits, tribals, farmers, youth women and villages but these schemes had not reached the targeted groups in Telangana.

He said under one such scheme, 4.5 crore toilets were constructed for poor households across the country but alleged that not a single toilet was built in this village.

Accompanied by BJP's national General Secretary Muralidhar Rao, party's state president K. Laxman and others, he visited few houses and interacted with villagers to know about their problems. A farmer told him that the people were facing water scarcity both for drinking and irrigation.

The BJP chief unveiled statue of Gundugoni Mysaiah, a BJP activist who was killed by Maoists in 1999. He along with other BJP leaders had dinner with Dalits in a Dalit locality in the village. He later left for Nalgonda to meet a cross section of people.

Shah's three-day visit to Telangana is aimed at strengthening the party in the state ahead of the 2019 elections.

Earlier, soon after his arrival at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, he left for Nalgonda district by road. Shah will on Tuesday visit Gundrampalli village to pay tribute to those killed by 'razakars' or volunteers of the Nizam before Hyderabad state's merger with the Indian Union. He will also address booth level committees in the two districts. The BJP president on the last day of his trip will return here to address a meeting of party workers of Hyderabad parliamentary constituency.

The BJP is gearing up to make a serious bid to wrest Hyderabad seat from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, which has been winning it since 1984.

IANS