Amit Shah in Puducherry to take stock of political situation

BJP president Amit Shah arrived in Puducherry on Monday to stock of the political situation in the Union Territory.

Shah's two-day visit to the Union Territory is part of his 110-days nationwide visit to strenghten BJP across the country.

BJP President Amit Shah arrived in Puducherry on a two-day visit pic.twitter.com/ySYaZKgzUD — ANI (@ANI_news) June 26, 2017

The BJP president will hold a meeting with the party workers after garlanding the statue of Subramaniya Bharathi.

The road leading to the BJP office from Puducherry airport has been decorated with banners and posters with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah and other local BJP leaders. A temporary arches with 'welcome Amit Shah ji' written on them have also been erected at several places.

According to reports, Shah will also be meeting with industrialists, representatives of trade associations, and Chambre De Commerce in Puducherry.

He will also take stock of the membership drive launched by the BJP.

OneIndia News