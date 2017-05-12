Amit Shah on three-day visit to Telangana from May 22

Hyderabad, May 12: BJP national President Amit Shah will visit Telangana for three days from May 22, a party leader said on Friday.

BJP Telangana unit President K. Laxman said Shah will visit Munugudu in Nalgonda district on May 22, and tour Nagarjunasagar and Miryalguda on May 23. He will address party meetings in Nakrekal, Bhongir and Hyderabad on May 24.

Shah will also meet party district unit chiefs, other office-bearers and leaders during his visit to gear up the cadres for the 2019 general and state elections.

Laxman said the party will prepare a road map for the 2019 elections. Addressing a meeting of BJP leaders from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency will be top on the BJP chief's tour programme.

Shah was scheduled to address BJP's booth-level workers in the constituency last month but his visit was put off.

The BJP is determined to make a serious bid to wrest the Hyderabad seat from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which has been winning this seat since 1984. Laxman said the party will try to win the support of poor Muslims in Hyderabad to defeat the AIMIM.

IANS