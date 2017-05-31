Amit Shah meets Gujarat CM, state BJP leaders

Ahmedabad, May 30: BJP President Amit Shah on Tuesday met party leaders, including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, in Ahmedabad to discuss preparations for Assembly elections in Gujarat, due later this year.

Shah, who arrived in Ahmedabad to participate in the party's ongoing 'vistarak' outreach initiative, met the top party leadership at the circuit house.

He will travel to Devaliya in the tribal-dominated Chhota Udepur district today as part of the outreach initiative.

"BJP is moving ahead with its agenda of development. We sought guidance of the national president who has the experience of taking the party's development agenda to people across the country," BJP's state unit chief Jitu Vaghani told reporters later.

