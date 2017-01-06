Amit Shah hails demonetisation and surgical strikes

The meeting would also be attended by former party presidents, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and other party members.

New Delhi, Jan 07: BJP's two-day national executive meet began in New Delhi on Friday to discuss key political and economic issues. While addressing party workers, BJP Chief Amit Shah hailed demonetisation and surgical strikes as 'historical decisions' by the Narendra Modi.

Also, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said that Modi had promised that the hardships are short-lived and within 50 days, the cash crunch will end.

PM was also felicitated at the BJP National Executive meet by the Parliamentary Board members for the historic demonetisation decision. Modi on November 8 announced the decision to ban the old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

This is the second time since the demonetisation move that Modi will address all the senior leaders of the party at the meeting. 

