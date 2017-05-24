Amit Shah had food cooked by non-Dalits, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad, May 24: After former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa, BJP President Amit Shah also seems to have landed in a controversy reportedly for eating food prepared by non-Dalits at community lunches with Dalits during his visit to Telangana.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday claimed that Shah, during his visit to Nalgonda district of Telangana, ate food cooked elsewhere and by non-Dalits.

Shah, during his three-day visit which concluded on Wednesday, ate food with Dalits during 'Saha Pankti Bhojanam' or community lunch in two villages.

Rao told reporters here that the Bharatiya Janata party chief during his visit to Teratpalli village ate food cooked in a nearby village Kammavarigudem under the supervision of a forward caste party functionary.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief said in Peddadevupalli village, Shah had food which was brought from a hotel.

Rao also said that while Shah and other BJP leaders were having lunch on the table, Dalit workers of the party were standing behind them.

Karnataka BJP leader Yeddyurappa had food reportedly brought from a hotel during his visit to the house of a Dalit in Chitradurga district of the state last week.

