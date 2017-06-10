Raipur, June 10: Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah during his three-day-long visit to Chhattisgarh on Friday attacked the opposition Congress saying that the grand old party has "no principle and ideology".

He added that Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, was a "bahut chatur baniya" and he very well knew the weaknesses of the Congress and thus suggested its disintegration after the country got independence.

Shah, addressing a group of "eminent persons" of Chhattisgarh, reiterated that the saffron party has a set of principles and ideologies. He added that thus the party has no hesitation in saying "jo deshdrohi naare lagayega, woh deshdrohi kahlaya jayega."

The three-day-long visit of Shah will end on Saturday. The BJP president is in the state to strengthen the party before the assembly elections, slated in late 2018.

Shah said, "Congress kisi ek vichaar dhaara ke adhaar par, kisi ek siddhant ke adhaar par bani hui party hi nahi hai, woh azadi prapt karne ka ek special purpose vehicle hai, azadi prapt karne ka ek saadhan tha. Aur isi liye Mahatma Gandhi ne durandesi ke saath, bahut chatur baniya tha woh, usko maloom tha aage kya hone waala hai, usne azadi ke baad turant kaha tha, Congress ko bikher dena chahiye. Mahatma Gandhi ne nahi kiya, lekin ab kuch log usko bikherne ka kaam samapt kar rahe hain. Isliye hi kaha tha Mahatma Gandhi ne, kyunki Congress ki koi ideology hi nahi thi, siddhanto ke aadhar par bani hui party hi nahi thi. Desh chalaane ke, sarkar chalaane ke koi siddhant hi nahi the. (The Congress is not a party based on one ideology or one principle, it is a special purpose vehicle to gain independence...this is why Mahatma Gandhi with foresight, he was a very clever baniya, he knew what was going to happen, he said immediately after independence that the Congress should be dissolved. He didn't do it, but some people are now completing the job of dissolving it. He had said this because the Congress had no ideology, was not formed based on a principle, and did not have any principle to run the country or government."

Shah added that "clarity of thought" helped the BJP to take firm stance on issues.

"They (the Congress) think someone will say this, someone will say that. But we have no confusion. We are clear. Agar koi desh drohi naare lagayega, wo deshdrohi kahlaya jayega," he said.

Along with praising the BJP, Shah also for a change eulogised the left. He said that only two parties, BJP and CPI(M), out of the 1650 political organisations in India, have inner democracy.

He added that it was clear that if Congress president Sonia Gandhi stepped away, Rahul Gandhi would take over as Congress president but nobody could predict who the next BJP president would be.

Shah showcased his support to the Raman Singh government by saying that the state has emerged from the "BIMARU" tag. Shah is confident that the party will come to power in the state for a fourth time because of its "good" work.

OneIndia News