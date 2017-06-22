Amidst fierce stone pelting, Army guns down 3 terrorists in J&K

Security forces have gunned down three terrorists in an encounter at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter broke out at Kakpora in Pulwama late Wednesday night. The operation went on for over six hours before three terrorists were killed. The forces have also recovered 3 AK-47 rifles.

Three terrorists attacked the forces at the New Colony in Kakpora. The 50 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group and the 183 battalion of the CRPF took on the 3 militants of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

The forces had to deal with fierce stone pelting during the operation. However the soldiers managed to trap the terrorists. The entire area was cordoned off and this ensured that the terrorists did not escape. One officer was injured in the encounter.

Minutes after the news of the encounter broke out, several locals came out on the streets and began pelting stones at the Armed forces. However the stone pelters were not successful in disrupting the operation and after 6 hour battle, the terrorists were killed.

Combing and search operations are underway. Official sources confirmed that no terrorist had managed to escape.

OneIndia News