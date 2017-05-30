Amidst Babri hearing, Yogi set to visit make-shift Ram temple in Ayodhya

Lucknow, May 30: Yogi Adityanath is expected to visit the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. This is Yogi's maiden visit to the disputed site after he assumed charge as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

The CM's visit to the temple comes in the backdrop of BJP leaders LK Advani, Uma Bharti, Murli Manohar Joshi being summoned to a special CBI court in connection with the Babri Masjid demolition case.

Adityanath will be in Ayodhya on May 31, to celebrate the 79th birthday of Nritya Gopal Das, the president of Ramjnamabhomi Trust. He is also likely to visit Ramjanmabhoomi, Hanuman Garhi and other prominent temples of the town and hold a meeting with the seers.

According to the reports, Adityanath is the second chief minister to offer prayers at the Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya after the demolition of the Babri mosque on December 6, 1992. Rajnath Singh, was the first CM to offer prayers at the temple in 2002. No CM has visited the disputed site to offer prayers in past 15 years.

Yogi's visit, however, would be closely watched by all sections of the society as he has himself been involved in the movement for decades. From the day of taking the oath as UP Chief Minister, Yogi has come up with many initiatives to fulfill his electoral promises, but this visit may set motion for Ram Temple movement.

OneIndia News