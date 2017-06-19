Amid spiralling violence in Darjeeling Mamata leaves for the Netherlands to attend UN event

The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday left for the Netherlands to participate in the Public Service Day of United Nations on June 22 at Hague as the situation remains grim in Darjeeling over the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha's demand for a separate state.

She is the first Chief Minister of India to address on the occasion.

Before she reached the airport, she appealed to people in the northern West Bengal hills to maintain peace instead of "playing with fire" amid the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM)-called indefinite shutdown.

"I would like to appeal to everyone in the mountains to kindly maintain peace. The solution can be reached through meetings and dialogues only when peace is maintained."

Violent protest won't be tolerated. My ministers are monitoring the situation: Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal CM

She further said that we all work everywhere in the state. Torching properties is not the right thing to do. Instead of playing with fire, peace should be safeguarded.

(With agency inputs)