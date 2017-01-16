Amid SP’s ‘cycle wars’, Amar Singh jets to London

The sudden departure by Amar Singh to London for two-and-a-half months has raised eyebrows in political circles. His departure comes at a stage when the warring factions of the Samajwadi Party await the verdict of the Election Commission which will decide on the party symbol.

Prior to his departure, Singh issued a statement in which he said that he was flying to London for treatment. He said that his treatment was underway, but he came down to Uttar Pradesh as he had been summoned by Mulayam Singh Yadav.

While Singh claims that there is nothing political behind his sudden departure, party insiders feel that this was done at the insistence of Mulayam.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has repeatedly referred to Singh as the 'outsider,' and also pointed out that his exit from the party would ensure truce. Mulayam has however backed Singh to the hilt and says that he will not be removed from the party.

