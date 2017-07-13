Amid China standoff, Sushma Swaraj to brief opposition on situation

Amid the standoff with China, Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj will brief the opposition. The minister will provide the updates on the situation at the border during a meeting to held on Friday.

This is an attempt by the government to reach out to the opposition amid the standoff with China which has lasted four week now. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh too is likely to be part of the meeting.

Invitations have been set to all the leaders of the opposition regarding the meeting. The decision to brief the opposition was taken in the midst of allegations that the government keeps the opposition in the dark regarding important matters. It is however unclear whether the exercise is a consultation process or just a briefing of what is happening with China.

Early in June, Indian soldiers stopped Chinese troops from constructing a new road that Delhi has described as a major security concern because it gives China access to the Chicken's Neck - a thin strip of land that connects mainland India to its seven north-eastern states.

OneIndia News