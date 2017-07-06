Ambedkar University Delhi releases first cut off, new courses introduced

The Ambedkar University Delhi has released its first cut off list for admissions to UG courses The university, which reserves 85% seats for students from the National Capital Territory (NCT), has released two lists - one for NCT candidates and the other for non-NCT candidates. Admissions under the first cut-off list will be done between July 6 and 8.
The second and third list will be released on July 10 and July 14 respectively, while admissions would begin on August 1.
For B.A. (Hons.) Economics, the cut-off for commerce students from Delhi was 93.75%,.For students from outside NCT the cut-off was 97.35%.
Making it difficult for students from outside NCT to secure a seat, the university has asked for 100% marks from commerce students looking to pursue B.A. (Hons.) History, Sociology and Psychology.
Non-Delhi students who studied commerce in Class XII had to have a score of 100% to get admission to B.A. (Hons.) English, History, Psychology, Sociology, and Humanities and Social Sciences.
New courses:
- The Kashmere Gate campus offers B.A. (Hons.) Economics, B.A. (Hons.) English, B.A. (Hons.) History, B.A. (Hons.) Mathematics, B.A. (Hons.) Psychology, B.A. (Hons.) Sociology, and B.A. (Hons.) Social Sciences and Humanities.
- Karampura campus offers B.A. (Hons.) Economics, B.A. (Hons.) English, B.A. (Hons.) Psychology and B.A. (Hons.) Social Sciences and Humanities.
- Karampura campus has introduced the B.Voc. in Early Childhood Centre Management and Entrepreneurship, B.Voc. in Retail Management and B.Voc. in Tourism and Hospitality.
