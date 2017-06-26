Amarnath Yatris need not worry about tensions at the border: J&K Deputy CM

All the arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra, which in set to begin on June 29, are in place and Yatris need not worry about security issues, said Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh on Monday.

Nearly 30,000 paramilitary personnel besides the local police have been deployed to ensure proper security for the Amarnath pilgrimage.

When asked about the tension at the India-Pakistan border, Singh told news agency ANI, "The ongoing firing on the border as it is far off from the yatra's route."

He appealed to Yatris to not be worried due to the border crisis.

Last month, Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra reviewed the preparations, including those related to the security, of the 40-day-long annual yatra to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in Himalayas.

The Governor directed the DGP and the Kashmir divisional administration to strictly enforce the prescribed regulatory mechanism and ensure that only those pilgrims who have valid yatra permits were allowed to undertake the pilgrimage

The shrine is located in the Himalayas at an altitude of 12,756 feet and is at a distance of about 141 kms from Srinagar.

The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), which conducts the annual pilgrimage to the shrine, has issued advisories for the pilgrimage which involves a trek at an altitude of 14,000 feet.

OneIndia News