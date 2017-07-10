Amarnath Yatris came under cross fire, attack meant for police

The terrorists had launched an attack on the police party, but the pilgrim bus was caught in the crossfire which led to the death of the seven Amarnath Yatris.

The Inspector General of Police Jammu and Kashmir, Munir Khan told this website that a group of heavily armed militants attacked the police parties in Bantegoo and Kanabal areas today.

While two pilgrims were killed on the other spot, the others succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital, he also said. The bus was not part of any convoy and was not registered with the shrine board.

The 90 Bn and 40 Bn CRPF have been rushed to the spot. While rescue operations are the first priority a separate team has launched a man hunt for the terrorists.

