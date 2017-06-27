Amarnath Yatra under threat as Lashkar plans big strike

There is unprecedented security in place as a new Intelligence Bureau warning speaks of attacks being planned on the Amarnath Yatra. The alert speaks of an attack being planned by the Lashkar-e-Tayiba on the pilgrims as well as the security personnel on duty.

The yatra is scheduled to begin on June 28 and several high-level meetings are underway to ensure that the pilgrims are safe. With the first death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani approaching, terrorists are looking to carry out 'spectacular' terror attacks.

The Amarnath Yatra has always been on the radar of the Pakistan based militant groups. The threat perception to the yatra is higher from the Lashkar when compared to the Hizbul Mujahideen.

The Amarnath Yatra has come under attack from terrorists in 2000. That year 30 pilgrims lost their lives following an attack by the Lashkar. This year too the threat perception is high. Pakistan is looking to create communal tension and hence an attack on the yatra was planned an IB officer informed.

However security personnel have said that there is no cause for panic. Security is high and we will ensure that the pilgrimage passes off peacefully, the official working on the security informed.

