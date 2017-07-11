Amarnath yatra to resume as normal today

The Amarnath yatris who came under terrorist fire will be airlifted to to Delhi today. Those who died in the attack will be shifted to Srinagar following which they will be airlifted to Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Nirmal Singh informed.

A special BSF aircraft has been arranged for to airlift both the deceased and injured persons, Singh also said. Terrorists struck on Monday night on a Gujarat registered bus in which seven persons were killed and 32 others injured.

Meanwhile the injured persons are all out of danger. They were visited by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti who said that she had no words to describe or condemn the incident. The Amarnath yatra will continue from Jammu amidst tight security. PTI while quoting divisional commander Mandeep Bhandari said that the yatra will not be disrupted and will continue as per schedule.

OneIndia News