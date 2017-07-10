Amarnath yatra terror strike despite 'specific' intelligence warning

The attack on the Amarnath Yatra comes just a couple of days after the Intelligence Bureau had issued a 'very' specific alert in this regard. The highest level of security measures had been put in place ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

2 Amarnath yatra pilgrims killed, many injured after terrorists attacked their bus in Batingu area of J&K's Anantnag. pic.twitter.com/0VUhq77r2u — ANI (@ANI_news) July 10, 2017

The IB inputs suggested that the members of the Hizbul Mujahideen may try and target the yatra in the wake of their leader Syed Salahuddin being designated by the United States as a global terrorist following the visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Over 2.30 lakh pilgrims have registered for the yatra

Intelligence input received from SSP Anantnag reveals that terrorists have been directed to eliminate 100 to 150 pilgrims and about 100 police officers and officials.

The input was assessed to be a HUMINT (human intelligence) and it needed further corroboration, the IGP had said in the letter. At this stage, the possibility of a sensational attack by a terrorist outfit cannot be ruled out, the police had also said.

The attack may be in the form of stand-off fire on yatra convoy which they believe will result in flaring of communal tensions throughout the nation, the IB had also said.

All the officers and officials deployed on the ground need to remain alert and maintain utmost vigil, the IB had also added.

OneIndia News