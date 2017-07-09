Amarnath Yatra resumes after day-long suspension due to Kashmir situation

Posted By: IANS
Jammu, July 9: The annual Amarnath Yatra resumed on Sunday after a day-long suspension with a fresh batch of 4,411 pilgrims who left Jammu for the Kashmir Valley.

"A fresh batch of 4,411 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in an escorted convoy of 140 vehicles for the valley at 4.05 a.m.," officials said here. "Due to security reasons, the Yatra was suspended on Saturday."

The 40-day long Yatra to the Himalayan cave shrine started on June 29 and will end on August 7 on Shravan Purnima coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.

So far, over one lakh pilgrims have reached the shrine located at 3,888 metres above sea-level. The cave houses an ice stalagmite structure that waxes and wanes with the size of the moon. Devotees believe the ice stalagmite structure symbolises mythical powers of Lord Shiva. So far, 10 pilgrims have died during this year's Yatra.

Story first published: Sunday, July 9, 2017, 9:06 [IST]
