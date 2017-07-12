Amarnath yatra bus moved around without cover for 2 days and terrorists trailed it

Abu Ismail, the Category A terrorist who carries a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head had directed his overground operatives to find an easy target during the Amarnath yatra. Based on his instructions, first a reconnaissance for three days was conducted.

When the overground operatives informed him that they had found a bus full of yatris which could be an easy target, he told them to tail it for two days. During the two days, the operatives kept a close tab of the bus and its movements.

It was found that the bus was moving without any security cover. The yatris on the ill-fated bus had completed the pilgrimage. They stayed on to do some sight seeing and this was the time that the bus came under attack following which seven persons were killed.

Officers part of the investigation say that there may have been around 5 to 6 terrorists who were part of this attack. It is confirmed that the bus was fired upon from both sides.

Even those who survived the attack told the police that they heard firing from both sides.

Top sources in Delhi told OneIndia that Ismail oversaw the entire attack. He stayed constantly in touch with the terrorists through the operation. He urged them on to kill all the yatris in the bus. The possibility of a hostage crisis was also discussed. However when one of the terrorists tried entering into the bus, he was pushed away by the cleaner.

Meanwhile the investigators are also exploring the possible role played by the elusive Lashkar-e-Tayiba commander Abu Dujana. Ismail had come into the Valley two years back and took over from Dujana recently when the heat on the latter shot up. Officials say that they are checking to find out a possible role that Dujana too may have played in the attack.

