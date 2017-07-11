Amarnath yatra: Bus fired upon from both sides, lasted 1.30 minutes

The casualty rate in the terror strike that hit the Amarnath yatra was high as the bus came under attack from both sides. In fact sources say that the bus was fired up from both sides and it lasted 1.30 minutes.

Visuals from the hospital where injured #AmarnathYatra pilgrims have been admitted in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag post terror attack. pic.twitter.com/lqjL6fetfd — ANI (@ANI_news) July 10, 2017

At least 7 persons died in the firing by terrorists suspected to be part of the Hizbul Mujahideen. Even eye witnesses said that they could hear firing from both sides. Sources said that they suspect that the terrorists were present on both sides.

The firing began at around 8.30 pm. It lasted for about 1.30 minutes, sources also say. This led to the higher casualty rate, the police also said.

In all there were 56 passengers on the ill-fated bus that bore the registration number GJ09 Z9976. It is confirmed that out of the seven passengers who died, 6 were from Gujarat.

The passengers were in the age group of 24 and 64. Most of them have been rushed to hospital and are being treated for injuries.

OneIndia News