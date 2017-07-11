Amarnath yatra attacked: List of passengers on ill-fated Gujarat bus

There were 56 passengers on the ill-fated bus that came under terrorist fire during the Amarnath yatra on Monday. Seven persons died in the attack when the bus came under fire by terrorists suspected to be part of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

The passengers were in the age group of 24 and 64. Most of them have been rushed to hospital and are being treated for injuries.

The number of the bus is GJ09 Z9976 and it had applied for a special permit to be part of the yatra. It is however unclear why the bus was not part of the main convoy which travels under special protection from the security forces.

A series of investigations have been launched following the attack that took place at 8.30 pm in which 7 yatris lost their lives. The police say that the situation is now under control. A massive search operation has been launched.

The passengers being treated at hospital say that they were caught unawares. They suddenly heard a burst of fire and before they could realise it mayhem had struck. They also said that most of them in the bus were asleep when terror struck. They could hear firing from both sides, they also said.

