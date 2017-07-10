Amarnath yatra attacked: Internet services in J&K suspended

In the wake of the terrorist strike on the Amarnath yatra, internet services have been blocked in Jammu and Kashmir. The decision to suspend the internet services was taken to prevent any tension in the Valley in the wake of the attack.

Police sources said that this was done as a precautionary measure as they did not want rumour mongers to spread panic. The situation in the Valley is already volatile and in the wake of the attack it could just worsen.

Internet services which remained suspended last week were restored only on Sunday. The police had decided to shut down the services ahead of the first death anniversary of Burhan Wani, the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist.

The police had however allowed only 2G services to resume on Sunday and had decided on taking a further call on high speed internet services depending on the situation.

The police are however not clear for how long they would keep the internet services down. It would all depend on the situation, the police said.

OneIndia News