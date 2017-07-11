Amarnath yatra attack: Yechury asks despite intelligence inputs, why didn't govt act

New Delhi, July 11 CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday asked the central government need to answer despite intelligence reports suggested why the Amarnath attack occurred.

While "strongly" condemning the attack, Yechury asked why no precautionary measures were taken based on the intelligence inputs.

"This is very unfortunate. We strongly condemn the attack. But despite very good intelligence inputs, why were precautionary measures not taken," Yechury asked, referring to Monday's attack that left seven pilgrims dead.

"The government has to explain why this happened despite intelligence reports. Why no action was taken (on intelligence reports)?"

Attacking the BJP, Yechury said the last time such an attack occurred was in 2000 when there was a BJP-led government at the Centre.

"And now again when you have BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, this is happening. The central government needs to answer this," he said.

He added that the government must do everything to identify those responsible for the carnage and bring them to book. "Future security must be beefed up so that such things do not recur," he said.

