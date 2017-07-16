Amarnath yatra attack: Another devotee succumbs to injuries, death toll rises to 8

A woman devotee, Lalitaben who was injured in the Amarnath terror attack passed away on Sunday morning taking the death toll in the incident to eight.

Lalita Ben who was from Gujarat, was operated upon for multiple gut perforations caused by firearm injury and underwent hemicolectomy. She was admitted at Intensive Care Unit of SKIMS where she succumbed to death on Sunday morning.

With this, the death toll in the 10 July attack has climbed to 8.

The terror attack took place at Batengoo about 8.20pm when 60-70 pilgrims were returning from Baltal, one of the base camps of the pilgrimage, to Jammu. Batengoo is 65 km south of Srinagar.

