Amarnath yatra attack: Terrorists had tried to storm into bus

The terrorists who attacked the Amarnath yatra managed to dodge the security forces as they were dressed in police fatigues. Investigators are still not able to give an exact number as to how many terrorists were part of the attack.

Investigations have shown that the bus was attacked from both sides. While speaking to the survivors, the police learnt that the bus was attacked by terrorists from both sides.

The terrorists had come up with a clear plan to kill everyone on the bus. While one group fired from one end, one of the terrorists even tried entering into the bus. However the cleaner managed to shove the terrorist away and close the door. The bus was then driven to a military area where the Army came to the rescue of the pilgrims.

According to eye witness accounts, the same bus came under attack from stone pelters a day before the attack. The account given by Pradip Thakur, son of Nirmala Thakur, 67 who died in the attack suggests that some persons had on Sunday pelted stones at the bus.

The police meanwhile are probing all angles. They are trying to re-create the crime scene with the accounts given by the survivors. Meanwhile a massive manhunt has been launched to find the terrorists. Sources say that the security forces have already zeroed in on the persons and it is only a matter of time before they are either captured or killed.

OneIndia News