Amarnath yatra attack: Subramanian Swamy demands dismissal of Mehabooba govt

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday demanded the dismissal of Jammu and Kashmir government following the attack on Amarnath yatra pilgrims in which seven people were killed.

Swamy said the civilian government should be dismissed or asked to resign in the wake of attacks. He also sought the imposition of Governor's rule in the state. 'Central rule through Governor should be imposed in J&K,' Swamy told ANI.

BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy. PTI file photo

In fact, the BJP is in coalition with the Mehabooba Mufti's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in J&K. It is the first time BJP has been in government in Muslim-majority state.

Meanwhile, J&K Chief Minister Mehabooba Mufti had called for a cabinet and security meeting in Srinagar to review the security situation in the state. Terrorists yesterday killed seven Amarnath pilgrims, including six women, and injured 19 as they struck a bus in Kashmir's Anantnag district.

(With agency inputs)

Story first published: Tuesday, July 11, 2017, 16:19 [IST]
