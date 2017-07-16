Amarnath yatra attack: Probe focuses on insider role, PDP leader under scanner

The investigations being conducted into the Amarnath yatra point towards an insider role. With the arrest of a policeman the security forces are convinced that that many insiders had played a role in Monday's attack in which 7 persons were killed.

The police meanwhile continued to question a PDP legislator in connection with the case. Official sources tell OneIndia that they suspect the role of an insider in the attack.

In a major breakthrough the Jammu and Kashmir Special Investigation Team arrested a policeman in connection with the Amarnath yatra terror attack. The SIT is also questioning a ruling PDP legislator in connection with the case.

Touseef Ahmed who is part of the security wing of the J&K police is being currently questioned for his alleged role in the case. He was picked up on Thursday.

The SIT picked up the cop following a phone intercept. He is alleged to have called a handler, sources say. The police are trying to ascertain as to who provided the details about the movement of the vehicle during the yatra. A bus in which yatris were traveling was attacked following which 7 persons were killed.

The policeman, a resident of Chakoura, Pulwama, found to have links with terrorists, is being questioned. He is cooperating with us and is spilling the beans, the Inspector General of Police, J&K Muneer Khan said. He also said that they were probing who provided the terrorists with logistic support.

The police have so far questioned 20 persons in connection with the case. Some have been released while others continue to be questioned.

Sources say that while it is clear that the Lashkar-e-Tayiba carried out this attack, it is being examined whether there was an insider job as well. The role of a PDP legislator too is under the scanner of the police. Security forces meanwhile continue to hunt for Abu Ismail, the Lashkar commander who carried out the attack and also masterminded it.

OneIndia News