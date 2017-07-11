Amarnath yatra attack plotted in Pakistan to fuel communal tension

The Jammu and Kashmir police suspect the role of Lashkar-e-Tayiba in the Amarnath yatra attack. It was an attack plotted in Pakistan and executed in India, the police have said. Intelligence Bureau officials say that the yatra was targeted to spread communal tension in India. The targeting of a Gujarat registered bus also adds another dimension to it, the officer also said.

On Monday, the Intelligence Bureau had suspected the role of the Hizbul Mujahideen in the attack. Although there are no clear leads as yet, the police are basing their inputs on preliminary investigations.

Officials say that the attacks have multiple dimensions to it. It could be a revenge attack as the security forces have gunned down and arrested several members of the Lashkar in Kashmir. Only a few hours before the attack, the police had busted a major module of the Lashkar which comprised a UP based criminal Sandeep.

An IB official told OneIndia that there was specific intelligence regarding the attack. The yatra was always under the scanner of the terrorist organisations. The attack shows a sign of desperation by Pakistan who are trying to fuel communal tension in the Valley, the officer also noted.

OneIndia News