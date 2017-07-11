Amarnath yatra attack: Not the time for sound, it is time for action

Not the time for sound, it is time for action. Former officer with the Research and Analysis Wing who served as a special secretary in the cabinet secretariat, Amar Bhushan says that it is not high time President's rule is imposed in the Jammu and Kashmir and the Army should be allowed to do its job.

Bhushan took time off to have a talk with OneIndia as to what the response should be in the wake of the Amarnath yatra being attacked by terrorists on Monday night in which 7 persons lost their lives.

Not the time for sound now:

Bushan is clear that the sound bytes must stop. I feel that President's rule should have been imposed last night itself. It is time to allow the security forces to take over the state and solve the problem, he says.

I feel that the Army should be camped there and the operations against terrorists must be carried out without any hesitation. I am of the view that the Army can act only if given a free hand. The Army will have a free hand in the Valley only if President's rule is imposed, Amar Bhushan also says.

I am perplexed as to why the media continues to give those so called voices of Kashmir television space. One one hand there is talk of freedom of speech. Freedom of speech is enjoyed in normal times. Times in Kashmir are not normal, it is abnormal, Bhushan furhter points out.

The media needs to act in a more responsible fashion instead of giving those voices a platform to debate the Kashmir issue. We need to understand that it is not the time for sound. It is time for action, the former R&AW officer points out.

Security needs to be questioned:

I will not get into the debate whether the bus was registered or not. The attack took place at around 8.20 pm yesterday. Why was the bus allowed to move. This is baffling.

Why give those poor yatris a false sense of hope. The yatra should have been postponed till the situation normalised in the Valley. It is after all the lives of innocent yatris that is at stake, Amar Bhushan says.

He further goes on to note that if precaution was taken, then why did this happen. What is the point in a false sense of bravado when Kashmir is burning and the problem is yet to be solved, he also asks.

I do not understand why the bus was allowed to move when there was firing on the police post. Why did this bus continue to move towards the post if there was firing?

No time for wishy-washing:

The former R&AW officer further notes that it is not the time for wishy-washing now. Impose President's rule, give the Army a free hand and clean up the state.

Let the government be kept under suspension. A few months later the Supreme Court will intervene. By the time the Army would have cleaned up the state of militancy, he also says. It is very important that law and order is first restored before attempting to carry out any normal activity, he further explains.

Let this incident not go forgotten and let there be action. Let the same reaction in the past not be repeated this time too. We cannot let the yatris die, Amar Bhushan also says.

OneIndia News