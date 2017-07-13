Amarnath Yatra attack: Mehbooba breaks security protocol to be with victims

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehabooba Mufti broke security protocol to travel from Jammu to Anantnag to console victims of Amarnath Yatra attack which left seven killed and several injured, reports said.

Mehabooba's approach towards victims hailed as 'an unusual display of solidarity' by Times of India report.

She covered 50 km within an hour of the attack, reached the spot and spent the night at the district police lines along with the families of those killed and injured.

Also, Mehbooba interacted with the Amarnath Yatris who were injured in a militant attack, before they were airlifted to New Delhi, at the airport in Srinagar on Tuesday.

Bus driver Salim Shaikh, saved at least 50 pasanagers' lives, said that the CM reached the spot soon after he parked the bus. There were many injured and dead bodies laden in the bus, and she came to see everyone, he told.

Yesterday Mehbooba reiterated that all concerned parties in Kashmir are with victims of Amarnatah Yatra terror attack which left seven pilgrims dead in Anantnag district in south Kashmir.

'The Amarnath terror attack has been unequivocally condemned. It was an attack on our brotherhood,' Mehbooba Mufti told ANI.

She once again reminded that the attack goes against the ethos of Kashmir.

After many years everyone in Kashmir is on the same page on something. We all believe this is not what Kashmir stands for: CM Mehbooba Mufti pic.twitter.com/1U02DjUjm2 — ANI (@ANI_news) July 12, 2017

'After many years everyone in Kashmir is on the same page on something. We all believe this is not what Kashmir stands for,' she added.

OneIndia News