Amarnath yatra attack: Hizbul hand suspected says IB

Intelligence Bureau officials suspect the role of the Hizbul Mujahideen in the attack that took place at Anantnag on Monday. It was a well planned attack meant to create panic and bloodshed, an Intelligence Bureau official told OneIndia.

The attack was planned well in advance and was meant to avenge the designation of the Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin as a global terrorist. The Hizbul has not claimed the attack as yet.

IB officials further say that the Hizbul with the backing of Pakistan had planned and coordinated this attack. The attack was meant to be launched on a police party, but the bus came under cross fire.

The IB says that they suspect the role of the Hizbul due to various factors. The Hizbul knows the terrain better than the rest of the outfits. Moreover it wanted to convey a strong statement in the wake of the US designated Salahuddin a global terrorist, the IB official also noted.

OneIndia News